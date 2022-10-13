NFL Week 5 power rankings

Previous ranking: 1

The Eagles stay on track with a close win over Arizona as a game against the Cowboys for the top spot in the NFC East looms on Sunday Night Football.

Previous ranking: 2

The Bills remain closely behind the unbeaten Eagles in the #2 slot with a dominant win over the Steelers. The Chiefs are up next in a game this team has likely been looking forward to since their loss in Kansas City in last year’s playoffs.

Previous ranking: 3

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes continue their dominance over the AFC West. What was once considered the best division in football now looks like more of the same, three teams chasing the Chiefs coattails. The Bills come to town this week as each team will try and prove they should be the favorites in the AFC.

Previous ranking: 6

The Bucs halt the Falcons winning streak with a little help from a controversial roughing the passer call. Despite this the Bucs still look strong and have what seems like a layup in their sights this week as they travel to Pittsburgh.

Previous ranking: 7

The Vikings went on a 17-play game winning drive against the Bears to improve to 4-1. This team only has one more primetime game this year, so expect Kirk Cousins to lead them to a 15-2 record.

The Cowboys and their four game winning streak now head to Philadelphia to meet the 5-0 Eagles in what will be one of the most consequential games of the year

Previous ranking: 13

Something will have to give Sunday night, either the Eagles lose their first game of the season or Cooper Rush losses his first game in the NFL. The Cowboys just went into the defending champ's home and dominated throughout; they look the part of a contender in the NFC.

Previous ranking: 9

The Ravens snatch first place in the AFC North as Justin Tucker makes yet another game winning field goal. This team is yet to win two or lose two in a row, so put your life savings on their opponent this week.

Previous ranking: 10

The Niners are rolling with Jimmy G, this time beating up on a Panthers team who would eventually fire their coach after the loss.

Previous ranking: 16

You can’t ignore the Giants now. A come from behind win over the Packers in London is their biggest statement this year. They get a chance to make another statement this week as the Ravens come to town.

Previous ranking: 5

A rough loss for Green Bay in their first trip to London, as the squander a 20-10 halftime lead and fall 27-22 to the Giants. It’s going to take more than two losses to two teams who are currently 4-1 to make me lose faith in Aaron Rodgers though.

Previous ranking: 4

The Dolphins didn’t stand a chance against the Jets without Tua, who could return this week. This team was elite with Tagovailoa under center, so hopefully they take the precautions necessary to keep their franchise QB healthy moving forward.

Previous ranking: 15

The Titans own the longest winning streak in the AFC as they have turned around an 0-2 start and currently sit back atop the AFC South. They get to enjoy an early bye week now as they will look to keep the momentum going.

Previous ranking: 12

The Chargers hang on for a win over Cleveland in a game they tried to lose in every way shape and form. Next up, Broncos Country.

Previous ranking: 11

The luster of the Super Bowl title is wearing off this Rams team quick. Matthew Stafford has taken a huge step back, and at the end of the day this is a team with two close wins over average football teams in the Cardinals and Falcons. A game against the Panthers could help the get right headed into matchups against the 49ers and Buccaneers.

Previous ranking: 8

Like the Rams, the shine from the Super Bowl appearance is starting to wear off this team a bit. They have been much more competitive than the Rams, as all three of their losses have come by 3 points or less. There are no points for second place however, and this team is going to have to find ways to win close games and protect Joe Burrow if they want to make another run. Hopefully this doesn’t start this week however as Eli Apple makes his much-awaited return to his favorite city New Orleans.

Previous ranking: 21

I know it was against the Lions, but shutting out the top scoring offense in the NFL is always a statement no matter who the team is. Belichick’s presence and their defense means this team will always have a chance as long as they get decent quarterback play.

Previous ranking: 17

The Colts have now won the two greatest games ever played. Much like the 1958 NFL Championship game their Thursday night slugfest with the Broncos went into sudden death overtime, but unlike the 58’ title game this Thursday night game probably set the NFL back 50 years rather than ahead 50 years.

Previous ranking: 24

Well, we’ve had our first Taysom Hill game of the Dennis Allen era. The QB/RB/TE/Gunner accounted for four of the Saints five touchdowns against the Seahawks. Hopefully Chris Olave is able to get healthy and the Saints get Michael Thomas back for this week's matchup with the Bengals, as despite the offense scoring 39 points this week, I feel this was more of a product of the Seahawks last ranked defense than the Saints offense making a big stride. Beating the Bengals will be a great sign that this team isn’t done quite yet.

Previous ranking: 18

The Browns snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by way of a missed 54-yard field goal that would have won them the game. Now the Patriots come to town in a very important game if this team wants to keep pace until their new QB returns from suspension.

Previous ranking: 28

Zach Wilson has the Jets on a two-game win streak, this time blowing out the Dolphins albeit without their starting QB. Their track record means I want to see a bit more despite the winning record, and much like their roommates they have a chance to make a big statement against Green Bay this week.

Previous ranking: 20

Another missed kick leads to a loss this time for the Cardinals. Luckily, they aren’t playing at home this week as they are 0-3 at home and 2-0 on the road.

Previous ranking: 19

Broncos Country has ridden right off a cliff. That’s all I’ve got to say about that Thursday night game.

Previous ranking: 22

The Falcons got jobbed, but hey at least this time it wasn’t their own doing.

Previous ranking: 26

Geno Smith seems to be on a one-man revenge tour against the entire NFL for not believing in him for all these years. If only the Seattle defense would help him out a bit. The Seahawks can keep pace in the NFC West with a win over the Cardinals, but a loss would presumably put them all alone in last place.

Previous ranking: 23

Analytics are stupid and the Raiders proved it Monday night with an inexcusable 2-point conversion attempt rather than attempting a PAT for the tie. They have a bye this week so at least they’ll have two weeks to plan their next bad decision.

The Steelers have some major issues that won’t get fixed until Kenny Pickett takes the next step and TJ Watt returns from injury

Previous ranking: 25

The Steelers currently have the #1 pick in the draft and were multiple missed field goals in Week 1 away from being 0-5. This honestly may be the worst Steelers team since Chuck Noll’s first year... in 1969.

Previous ranking: 27

The only thing the Bears have going for them right now is a chance to unseat the Colts and Broncos for the title of worst game of the year in their Thursday night matchup against Washington this week. Justin Field quietly had his best game of the season this week too, but the Bears’ defense just couldn’t get the stop they needed at the end of the game to pull this one out.

Previous ranking: 32

The Texans made it nine in a row against the Jaguars as they earn their first win of the season. Despite the record, this team has been in every game. Now let's see if they can build off this win and make a run at the division.

Previous ranking: 14

I think it’s safe to say the Jags wins over the Colts and Chargers may have been flukes after all. Trevor Lawrence has been terrible over the last two weeks and the bust conversation has started. They now head to Indy as an underdog against a team they shutout just a few weeks ago. The schedule is not looking any easier either and the Jags may be headed even lower. This team is in a free fall and may once again wind up with a top 5 draft pick.

Previous ranking: 29

The Lions just can’t seem to figure things out this year, as they were shutout as the NFL’s top offense. De’Andre Swift can’t return fast enough but by then it may be too late.

Previous ranking: 31

The Commanders are a mess, as Ron Rivera seemingly threw his QB under the bus in a press conference this week when asked why the other teams in their division are ahead of them. A game against the Bears gives them at least some chance at a win this week, but some heads may start to roll in Washington if they drop their fifth straight.

Previous ranking: 30

The first coach firing of the year goes to Matt Rhule, as apparently the Panthers one win against the Saints a few weeks ago wasn’t enough to placate the ownership in Carolina. Who would have guessed hiring a coach with one good season at a big school who had held 14 different jobs in a 21-year career at that point wouldn’t work out? Shocking.

