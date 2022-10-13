Interview with the Enemy: Cincinnati Bengals

Our Interview with the Enemy series continues this week with Drew Garrison from Cincy Jungle. Drew joins us to answer a few quick questions before the Cincinnati Bengals face the New Orleans Saints at home in Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

TH: Cincinnati’s offensive line has been known for being incontinent and now with both La’el Collins and Jonah Higgins fighting injuries, how worried are you about their ability to protect Burrow against the Saints front 7?

DG: Collins has definitely been disappointing, and Williams has been arguably the best offensive lineman for the Bengals this season. Collins’ lack of preseason reps and his spotty practice participation so far may be factors in his struggles. Cam Jordan concerns me, but I’m looking for the Bengals to build on the success they finally found in the run game last week and keep the defense honest, hopefully leading to less opportunities for the pass rush.

TH: Speaking of the Bengals offense, they had a sluggish start against the Ravens and only scored 17 points. With all the playmakers on offense, why do you think the Bengals have struggled with putting up more points this season?

DG: Play-calling has been under fire all season, and I think for good reason. The red zone offensive struggles from 2021 have carried over to this season. The obvious offensive line issues have led to a drop in big plays, something the Bengals offense relied heavily on last season. All of these factors, paired with Joe Burrow not having the best start to his season are contributing to one of, if not the most disappointing offense in the NFL.

TH: Is there a Bengals player who was not on many people’s radars, that has really stood out to you so far this season and why?

DG: He is on our radar, but it still doesn’t seem like the rest of the world has taken notice of middle linebacker Logan Wilson.

TH: What is the biggest obstacle the Bengals will have to face in order to defeat the Saints on Sunday?

DG: Putting together a complete game on the offensive side of the ball. The defense has done their job all season and I expect them to do the same this week. The biggest obstacle this team has faced is offensive consistency. Whether it be play-calling, run game issues or lack of pass protection, the offense needs to get it together… and fast.

TH: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are currently 2-point favorites. Do you think that they cover the spread? What is your final score prediction?

DG: I do think the Bengals cover the spread. The banged-up Saints offense makes me think the Bengals can get it done. Final score prediction - Bengals: 24 Saints: 17

Thank you again to Drew for taking the time to answer our questions. You can check out his work on Cincy Jungle and follow him on Twitter @DrewGarrison

