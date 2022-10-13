Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs. Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints needed a big win. They got it.

Taysom Hill was a bowling ball, Alvin Kamara did what he always does vs Seattle, and Andy Dalton did a good job of orchestrating the offense.

Here’s the biggest things to look at.

Taysom Hill was ELECTRIC

The “Mormon Missile” had an excellent game Sunday in the Superdome, rushing for over 100 yards, running for 3 touchdowns, and even flexing his arm strength by throwing a TD to Adam Trautman. Taysom was able to do a little bit of everything against a bad defense, but this was a performance that New Orleans desperately needed to feel better about themselves.

Look for Taysom to have another big role this Sunday against the Bengals inside the Superdome once again.

Paulson Adebo was TERRIBLE

Look, somebody had to say it.

Whether it was DK or Tyler Locket, Adebo couldn’t cover those guys with a blanket on Sunday. Lockett burned him for two big touchdown plays and literally ran the same route both times. Like, you already saw it. How does he burn you again?

I don’t think Adebo is a bad corner or regret the pick like some people do, but when you have games like that, you’re going to have to turn around and redeem yourself. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will make it interesting.

Cam Jordan is still that dude

Even at the age of 33, Cam Jordan is still making big plays.

The defensive stalwart had 1.5 sacks Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks to put him at 3 for the season, and he’s closing in on Rickey Jackson’s franchise sack record.

I’ve heard people say that Cam needs to move on, or the Saints need to trade him. He’s showing that he belongs in Black & Gold and at that edge spot.

