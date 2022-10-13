The Saints Super Bowl odds heading into Week 6

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After defeating the Seattle Seahawks in a high scoring affair. The Saints will host the Joe Burrow lead Cincinnati Bengals. For players like Burrow and star receiver Ja’Marr Chase this is a trip back to where it all started for them as they helped win a national championship at LSU. For veterans like Trey Hendrickson and Von Bell it's a trip back to where both NFL careers began as Bell was drafted by the Saints in 2016 and Trey was drafted in 2017. The Saints currently sit 20th among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +6000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams. The Saints currently sit between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.

Ladies and Gentlemen: Taysom Hill



⚜️ 3 rushing TDs

⚜️ 1 passing TD

⚜️ 1 fumble recovery

⚜️ 112 rushing YDs

⚜️ 69 kickoff return YDs

⚜️ 22 passing YDs pic.twitter.com/9mxeLKzSeC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2022

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. You can also give my Twitter page a follow as well @AlecSalas09