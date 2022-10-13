Overreactions from the Saints 39-32 win over the Seahawks

After what many considered a wild, wacky, truly drunk football game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks the Saints now sit at 2-3 with a great opportunity to get back at .500 at 3-3. This game featured Taysom Hill and this game turned out to be really one of those “you had to be there” games as Hill rushed for 112 yards on the ground and scoring 3 times, while also completing his one pass to Adam Trautman for a touchdown and recorded 69 yards on kickoff returns. Now let’s overreact a little bit, shall we?

The Duo of Dalton and Hill Should be The Way To Go

Jamies Winston returned to practice for the Saints on Wednesday. Honestly, I don’t mind the two-quarterback system between Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill. Dalton has performed about as average as you could expect. He has made some good throws and reads in the last two games, despite losing Olave and not having Landry and Thomas in this game I thought he’s enough to at least remain the starter for these next few games and depending on how many wins he earns. It might just be his job to lose.

Special Teams Will Be The Reason This Team Doesn’t Make The Playoffs

Between the undisciplined football, lack of a great returns, and turnovers this unit which was once considered a strength has now become a liability. This unit has constantly put the offense in poor position in almost every game so far this season. This unit can and will cost the Saints games if they can’t cut penalties and get some decent returns.

This Defense Needs to Figure Out What Happened

This defense got absolutely cooked against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Now we all could just be wrong about Geno Smith, and he just really was the same player we saw at West Virginia. Despite that Paulson Adebo did not have a great day as he got picked on quite a bit during the game. Both safeties despite not having Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams struggled and allowed Tyler Lockett to constantly get behind them. The pass rush once again outside of Cam Jordan was pretty much nonexistent. Going against a desperate Joe Burrow this week the defense will need to get it figured out if the Saints want a chance to win Sunday.

