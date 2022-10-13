Taysom Hill named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints TE, QB, RB, WR... well, you get the picture. Our very own Swiss army knife, Taysom Hill has been named the NFC Offensive Player of Week.

Taysom Hill is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/Zjwg5PzHZj — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 12, 2022

Hill literally ran all over the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 3 TD’s on just 9 carries for 112 yards and he also threw a TD pass to fellow TE Adam Trautman. This is the first time Hill has received the honor, but he did previously win Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 14 of the 2018 season. Now that the Saints have unlocked the secret recipe for success, something tells me this will not be last time we see Hill have such a spectacular performance and possibly receive this honor again.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod