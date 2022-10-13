Fleur-de-Links, October 13: Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Deonte Harty, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Payton Turner, Chris Olave, and Calvin Throckmorton all did not practice on Wednesday, while Ryan Ramczyk, Paulson Adebo, J.T. Gray, Marcus Maye, Malcolm Roach, Taysom Hill, and Jameis Winston were all limited.

Taysom Hill has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Taysom Hill has also been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Jameis Winston returned to practice after missing multiple weeks of practice.

A look at different offers the Saints might get when they trade Sean Payton.

The Saints have signed running back Jordan Howard to their practice squad.

A video has been posted to Alvin Kamara’s Twitter where he, Alontae Taylor, and Bryce Thompson poke fun at Tyrann Mathieu.

The legendary @NFLonCBS broadcaster Greg Gumbel joins @ErinESummers on the #Saints Podcast to discuss Sunday’s matchup v. the Bengals & how he gets ready for a game day!



