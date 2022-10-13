Fleur-de-Links, October 13: Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 6 - Saints News Network
Deonte Harty, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Payton Turner, Chris Olave, and Calvin Throckmorton all did not practice on Wednesday, while Ryan Ramczyk, Paulson Adebo, J.T. Gray, Marcus Maye, Malcolm Roach, Taysom Hill, and Jameis Winston were all limited.
Saints TE Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - USA Today
Taysom Hill has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week - New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill has also been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston back at practice - WDSU
Jameis Winston returned to practice after missing multiple weeks of practice.
When the Saints trade Sean Payton, what will the draft pick haul look like? - New Orleans Football
A look at different offers the Saints might get when they trade Sean Payton.
Saints Add a Veteran Running Back to Their Roster - Saints News Network
The Saints have signed running back Jordan Howard to their practice squad.
New Orleans Saints players poke fun at each other in new social media video - WDSU
A video has been posted to Alvin Kamara’s Twitter where he, Alontae Taylor, and Bryce Thompson poke fun at Tyrann Mathieu.
Another award for Taysom— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 12, 2022
Congrats to @T_Hill4 on winning the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week!
The legendary @NFLonCBS broadcaster Greg Gumbel joins @ErinESummers on the #Saints Podcast to discuss Sunday's matchup v. the Bengals & how he gets ready for a game day!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 12, 2022
https://t.co/WxZGNXX858 | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/5s1x4CMMlV
Jameis Winston at #Saints practice today— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 12, 2022
