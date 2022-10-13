 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, October 13: Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Wednesday Injury Report for Week 6 - Saints News Network

Deonte Harty, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Payton Turner, Chris Olave, and Calvin Throckmorton all did not practice on Wednesday, while Ryan Ramczyk, Paulson Adebo, J.T. Gray, Marcus Maye, Malcolm Roach, Taysom Hill, and Jameis Winston were all limited.

Saints TE Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - USA Today

Taysom Hill has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week - New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill has also been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston back at practice - WDSU

Jameis Winston returned to practice after missing multiple weeks of practice.

When the Saints trade Sean Payton, what will the draft pick haul look like? - New Orleans Football

A look at different offers the Saints might get when they trade Sean Payton.

Saints Add a Veteran Running Back to Their Roster - Saints News Network

The Saints have signed running back Jordan Howard to their practice squad.

New Orleans Saints players poke fun at each other in new social media video - WDSU

A video has been posted to Alvin Kamara’s Twitter where he, Alontae Taylor, and Bryce Thompson poke fun at Tyrann Mathieu.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...