CSC Week 6 Thursday Night Football pick

The Washington Commanders face the Chicago Bears tonight in Chicago on Thursday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff has unanimously gone with Chicago in this NFC matchup. Here’s how I see it:

Commanders(1-4) at Bears(2-3)

No surprises here, Chicago’s rushing attack will gash Washington’s horrid defense. Carson Wentz will make mistakes against the stout Chicago defense. Chicago wins 24-15.

Pick: Bears

***

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!