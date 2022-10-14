Canal Street Chronicles: Week 6 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 6 and the Saints have improved to 2-3 after beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the Superdome. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals.
Tina:
- Andy Dalton gets the start again
- AK has another huge game, rushes for over 100 yards
- Defense gets 3+ sacks on Joey B
Alec:
- Thomas/ Olave go over 100 yards
- Defense records 0 sacks
- Andy Dalton throws for 350+ yards, 4 TDs, 0 Ints
Carson:
- Alvin Kamara records 3 all-purpose touchdowns
- Saints' defense forces two fumbles
- Ja’marr Chase records over 100 receiving yards and at least one touchdown
Jalen:
- Saints' defense hold the Bengals under 20 points
- Kamara finds the end-zone 2x, 150+ all-purpose yards
- Pete Werner with 10+ tackles
- A game with no turnovers
