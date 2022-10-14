Canal Street Chronicles: Week 6 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 6 and the Saints have improved to 2-3 after beating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in the Superdome. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals.

Tina:

Andy Dalton gets the start again

AK has another huge game, rushes for over 100 yards

Defense gets 3+ sacks on Joey B

Alec:

Thomas/ Olave go over 100 yards

Defense records 0 sacks

Andy Dalton throws for 350+ yards, 4 TDs, 0 Ints

Carson:

Alvin Kamara records 3 all-purpose touchdowns

Saints' defense forces two fumbles

Ja’marr Chase records over 100 receiving yards and at least one touchdown

Jalen:

Saints' defense hold the Bengals under 20 points

Kamara finds the end-zone 2x, 150+ all-purpose yards

Pete Werner with 10+ tackles

A game with no turnovers

