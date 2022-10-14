Five questions before Week six vs. the Bengals

The New Orleans Saints’ offense found life in Week five and had to bail out the defense. But the Saints need to find a way to be consistent on both ends. Special teams has been a struggle at times as well. Here are the biggest questions before week six.

Who will start at QB for the Saints?

If Jameis Winston is healthy enough to play, I’d expect him to start. Winston wasn’t bunched when Dalton came in. That could change later on, but the Saints still view Winston as the starter. Dalton has been very solid though.

Is the Saints’ O-Line finally ascending?

I think it is starting to trend in the right direction. Individual poor performances have overshadowed their play. Ryan Ramcyzk has been great, and Cesar Ruiz has pieced together some really good games. James Hurst and Andrus Peat have had their downs but have been really solid as of late. Erik McCoy had a rough game against Seattle but has been solid as well. The communication aspect of the unit was a big reason of their failures early in the year.

What’s the cause of the Saints’ defense allowing big plays?

The biggest thing you could point at is injuries in the back end. The Saints haven’t started all of their projected starting DB’s. In five games, Tyrann Mathieu has started beside Marcus Maye, P.J. Williams, and Justin Evans. Paulson Adebo missed the beginning of the season and Marshon Lattimore recently got injured against Seattle. Injuries in the back end has plagued them

How do they contain the Bengals offensive superstars?

Pass rush. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense has struggled immensely with pass protection. Getting to Joe Burrow and bringing him down will be key to win this game. If Joe has time and confidence to stay in his pocket and throw, he will find his weapons.

Why are the Bengals and Saints both 2-3?

Both teams have the right pieces just haven’t been able to fully put it together yet. We saw a glimpse of life from the Saints offense last week and the Bengals offense has been holding steady. Who will break through on Sunday?

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel