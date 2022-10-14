Fantasy football start or bench for Week 6

The NFL bye weeks have begun. With that comes a limited player field each and every week from now until the end of the fantasy regular season. Start and sit decisions might be easier if fantasy teams have many players on bye. Of course, decisions could be harder if having to choose between equitable players. Canal Street Chronicles is here to try and help you win your fantasy matchups. These are suggestions for fantasy football start or bench in week 6 of the NFL regular season.

Fantasy football starters for Week 6 of the NFL regular season

Daniel Jones has just three touchdowns on the season through the air. Of course, he has also added two more on the ground. This is the part of his game that adds fantasy value. On the season, Danny Dimes is averaging over 40 yards a game on the ground, the most of his career. That is equal to a passing touchdown per game in standard fantasy scoring. Additionally, the Giants are playing against the worst team against the pass in the entire NFL in the Baltimore Ravens. Jones should have every opportunity to have a great fantasy day in week 6. Start Daniel Jones.

Rhamondre Stevenson had a huge game last week after the injury to Damien Harris. Stevenson rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns against a bad Lions defense. That is likely to continue this week against the Cleveland Browns. This Browns team has given up the fifth most rushing yards per game in the entire NFL. With the Patriots struggling at quarterback, the team will likely once again lean on their rushing attack in week 6.

Week 6 could be the breakout week for Chris Godwin in the Buccaneers offense. Godwin has missed several games this season already. He does appear to be healthy going into a game this week against the worst fantasy defense to wide receivers in the entire NFL. There are simply too many weapons on this Buccaneers team for the Steelers to key in on one player or another. With the game being at home as well, Godwin and the Bucs offense should use the opportunity to gel going into the middle games of the season. Start Godwin with confidence this week against the Steelers.

The Kyler Murray led Cardinals offense has been an enigma this season. That might change this week against an exploitable Seattle Seahawks team though. One of the few skill positions that has been good is Zach Ertz at tight end. That fact is not likely to change this week either. The Seahawks are one of the worst teams in the league against the tight end. Two weeks ago, TJ Hockenson had a career game, putting up 179 yards and two touchdowns against this squad. Ertz should be in every lineup this week.

Ride the bench and think about your actions

Another week in the NFL and another week where fantasy players just cannot trust Matthew Stafford. There might be no bigger disappointment this season at the quarterback position than Stafford. He has just five touchdowns on the season to go along with seven interceptions. The opposing defense does not matter much with Stafford playing this poorly, but the Carolina Panthers are middle of the pack against quarterbacks. If Stafford was playing a porous defense, he might get off the bench, but that just is not the case this week. Stafford and the Rams offense needs to prove that they are NFL quality before anyone outside of Cooper Kupp can be trusted.

From one disappointment to another. Najee Harris has just not been the same running back this season, even with elevated volume. Harris is averaging just a little over three yards a carry on the season. This week does not get any easier. The Steelers have to face one of the league’s best rushing defenses in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs allow the second fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in the entire NFL. Harris will likely struggle again this week. Fantasy players likely will not be able to bench such a highly touted draft pick so make sure to boost your lineup with some boom potential in other places.

The Cincinnati Bengals currently have a top five defense against the pass. That is bad for a banged up New Orleans Saints wide receiver room. All of the Saints top receivers have been out of practice so far this week for various issues. Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas are nursing foot injuries while rookie Chris Olave is in the concussion protocol. There are also tons of questions for the quarterback play on the team and if Taysom Hill is simply going to rush the ball every play. There are just far too many questions to confidently start any Saints receiver this week, bench them all.

From one struggling offense to another with a bad matchup. The Jacksonville Jaguars are quietly having a decent season on defense. This includes limiting opposing tight ends to an average of six points per game. That is not good news for the Indianapolis Colts. Mo Alie-Co and Kylen Granson have had some explosive games this season, but they have been sparse. The Colts offense looks to not be improving either. With a split tight end group, facing a tough defense, and a bad offense in general, do not trust any Colts tight end this week.

