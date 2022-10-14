DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 6

Last week’s selections:

Trevor Lawrence: 12.34

Damien Harris: 2.2

Josh Reynolds: 15.2

Dallas Goedert: 17.5

Saints DST: 4

Can we forget about last week? Accountability is something this weekly piece strives for but last week was completely broken. Of course, injury derailed some of the DFS selections. Even if Harris had played his normal game, it is not likely that last week’s lineup would have done well enough to place in tournaments. Live, learn, eat crow, and move on. This week begins the NFL bye weeks so selections will be limited in most cases. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for Week 6 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 6 of the NFL regular season

Daniel Jones is one of the best priced quarterbacks on the board this week at just $5,200. Jones has had some rough games this week but those were against good defenses. That is not the case this week as the Baltimore Ravens have a very susceptible defense. Jones is averaging 40 yards per game on the ground which is equivalent to a passing touchdown per game. The Ravens have surrendered nearly 300 yards per game through the air this season. If Jones can combine these two stats, he could easily be a top 10 wide receiver on the week.

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs were on the field, they surrendered 155 yards on the ground to a very mediocre Las Vegas Raiders offense. This week, the Chiefs face the dangerous Buffalo Bills. If the Bills choose to slow down the game, Devin Singletary($5,900) could be in store for a big game. With the team not relying on the other running backs in important situations, they might not take Singletary off the field much. At his price tag, Singletary is worth rostering in week 6, especially when many other running backs have difficult matchups.

The Cincinnati Bengals look to be preparing for their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints without receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins has not practiced all week due to an ankle injury. In steps one of the best third receivers in the NFL in Tyler Boyd. Boyd($5,100) should see plenty of action, especially against an incredibly banged up Saints secondary. The Saints could be without Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Marcus Maye. Ja’Marr Chase is likely to draw most of the Saints attention on defense. The Saints are also one of the best teams at covering tight ends, thanks to Demario Davis. All of this adds up to Boyd being targeted early and often this week.

Zach Ertz has been one of the lone bright spots in the Arizona Cardinals offense. Until DeAndre Hopkins returns, Ertz seems to be one of Kyler Murray’s most trusted targets. This week, the Cards get to face a team that gives up the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in the entire NFL. The Seahawks let TJ Hockenson have a career day two weeks ago and now they get just as dangerous of an opponent in week 6. At just $4,900, Ertz can challenge to be the top tight end for the week with minimal cost.

Sample Lineup for Week 6:

Daniel Jones, $5,200

Devin Singletary, $5,900

Tyler Boyd, $5,100

Zach Ertz, $4,900

Buccaneers DST, $3,900

The Buccaneers get to play a struggling Steelers offense this week. It is surprising that they are not the most expensive DST on the board as they are well worth $3,900. Combined with the rest of the lineup, DraftKings players will have $25,000 left to use on the last four slots for star players. Some other interesting plays are Eno Benjamin($4,900), Rhamondre Stevenson($6,000), Stefon Diggs($8,400) and Chris Godwin($6,100). Good luck in your tournaments this week.

