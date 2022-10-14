Fleur-de-Links, October 14: Saints sign former Los Angeles Rams running back

The Saints are currently ranked 20th in Super Bowl odds.

Deonte Harty, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, and Payton Turner did not practice on Thursday, while Chris Olave, Calvin Throckmorton, Marcus Maye, Malcolm Roach, Jameis Winston, Paulson Adebo, and Ryan Ramczyk were all limited.

Saints fans on social media are preparing for having multiple starters miss the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Saints cornerbaack Eli Apple, who has spoken poorly of the city of New Orleans, is returning to New Orleans for the first time since making his statements.

The Saints have signed former Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.

A look at how the Saints have played in the last six quarters.

Erik McCoy shouted out Andy Dalton, who helped McCoy get his shoe back on before getting a play off against the Seattle Seahawks.