Fleur-de-Links, October 14: Saints sign former Los Angeles Rams running back

New Orleans Saints News:
The Saints Super Bowl odds heading into Week 6 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently ranked 20th in Super Bowl odds.
Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 6 - Saints News Network
Deonte Harty, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, and Payton Turner did not practice on Thursday, while Chris Olave, Calvin Throckmorton, Marcus Maye, Malcolm Roach, Jameis Winston, Paulson Adebo, and Ryan Ramczyk were all limited.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Saints Injury News - The Spun
Saints fans on social media are preparing for having multiple starters miss the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
It’s ‘Eli Apple hate week’ in New Orleans. Here’s what Saints fans are saying about his return. - NOLA
Former Saints cornerbaack Eli Apple, who has spoken poorly of the city of New Orleans, is returning to New Orleans for the first time since making his statements.
Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans - Saints News Network
The Saints have signed former Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.
New Orleans Saints offense has been on a roll last six quarters - New Orleans Saints
A look at how the Saints have played in the last six quarters.
Here’s why Saints C Erik McCoy shouted out Andy Dalton for his shoe-tying skills - NOLA
Erik McCoy shouted out Andy Dalton, who helped McCoy get his shoe back on before getting a play off against the Seattle Seahawks.
.@JohnDeShazier checks in with Thursday's #Saints Practice Report ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/uv2BFGSUD1— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 14, 2022
Taysom Hill's biggest plays from Sunday against the Seahawks!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2022
#CINvsNO on CBS at Noon pic.twitter.com/SEHUkk1x1M
Quite frankly, the drip is effortless. @surface pic.twitter.com/lq2CtOuXwQ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2022
Loading comments...