NFL Week 6 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

Last week was one big push. The Dolphins suffered another injury at quarterback which basically gave away the game. The other win and push just kept the tally floating. This was still a good recovery from week 5 though. This week bye weeks have set in so there are less games to choose. There are several cross-conference games that are intriguing to go along with some divisional matchups. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the week 6 best bets for week 5 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 6 best bets

Season tally: 7-7-1

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 against the Eagles the past two seasons. Of course, the Eagles are much more complete this season than last but so are the Cowboys. The defense has kept the ‘Boys in most games this season, giving up the third fewest points in the entire NFL so far this season. Also, this is a divisional game, which always tends to be closer than all other games. These teams know how to play each other. Against a common opponent, the Commanders, the Eagles won by 16 and the Cowboys won by 15. These teams are just too close for a point difference this large. Take the Cowboys and the points.

This is one of those interesting cross-conference games this week. Before the season began, this would have likely been on the Packers easily. This season has been up and down for both of these teams. The only team that the Packers have beaten by more than seven is the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, the Jets are undefeated after the return of Zach Wilson while scoring 32 points a game. The Packers offense is just not the juggernaut it has been and the Jets are playing well on both sides of the ball. On defense, the Jets are allowing just 23.6 points a game which is an improvement for the team. This is just too many points for two teams that seem close on paper. Take the Jets and the points.

Without TJ Watt in the lineup the last two seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense surrenders over 28 points per game on average. Watt is on the injured reserve still as the Steelers welcome the Bucs into Pittsburgh. As for the Buccaneers defense, the only team to score more than 15 points on this defense this season is the Kansas City Chiefs who have been known to be good on offense. Tom Brady and his offense are finally getting healthy and should continue their recent hot streak against the Steelers. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense just will not be able to keep up. Take the huge favorites with the Buccaneers this week.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 3-2-0

If Damien Harris had not been injured last week, the wild card pick would have likely hit. Without Harris on the field, Rhamondre Stevenson had a monster day on the ground. That is always the danger of betting individual players, especially running backs. So, let’s avoid that this week and go back to games. This week, the Baltimore Ravens travel to the suddenly relevant New York Giants. The Ravens are coming off of a loss where their offense sputtered in the second half. The two games before last week, the Ravens tallied 75 total points. Meanwhile, the Giants are playing well, even scoring 27 points last week against a tough Packers defense. The Ravens defense is not playing well right now so that trend could continue. This adds up to taking the OVER on the Ravens and Giants, which is set at just 45 total points.

