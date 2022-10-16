Saints vs. Bengals: Week 6 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 6

The Saints take on the Bengals looking to even their record to 3-3 and continue to stay within striking distance of the NFC South lead. The story has been about former Saints players and former LSU champions returning to the Superdome, but this is really a story about two talented teams that desperately need a win today in order to avoid their season falling into a ditch. This should be a good one!

Kickoff:

Sunday, October 16th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 707

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 229 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Cincinnati Bengals radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +2.5; Over/Under 43, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Cincy Jungle

Here’s to the Saints giving the home crowd something to celebrate! Who Dat!

