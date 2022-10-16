Saints vs. Bengals: Week 6 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 6
Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3)
The Saints take on the Bengals looking to even their record to 3-3 and continue to stay within striking distance of the NFC South lead. The story has been about former Saints players and former LSU champions returning to the Superdome, but this is really a story about two talented teams that desperately need a win today in order to avoid their season falling into a ditch. This should be a good one!
Kickoff:
Sunday, October 16th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on CBS
- Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 707
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 229 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Cincinnati Bengals radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +2.5; Over/Under 43, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints giving the home crowd something to celebrate! Who Dat!
