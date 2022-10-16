Saints vs. Bengals: How to watch Week 6 matchup

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Bengals in the Caesars Superdome today with both teams hoping to get to .500 on the season. The Saints have struggled through injuries and inconsistencies here in the early part of the season, but a win here at home against Cincy could go a very long way in turning around their fortunes.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 6 action:

Game time:

Sunday, October 16th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 707

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 229 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Cincinnati Bengals radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +2.5; Over/Under 43, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members.