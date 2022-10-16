New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals Inactives

Week 6 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-3) are at home about to battle the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) in Caesars Superdome. The wide receiver group is looking pretty thin this week with both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, being ruled out on Friday, Deonte Harty placed on IR yesterday and Chris Olave ruled out due to concussion protocols.

QB Andy Dalton will get his 3rd start in the black and gold as Jameis Winston is still recovering from multiple injuries. Winston will be active and in uniform, but he will not play. He will be available only as the team’s emergency quarterback.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

WR Michael Thomas

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Chris Olave

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Payton Turner

OL Calvin Throckmorton

TE Nick Vannett

Cincinnati Bengals:

CB Cam-Taylor Britt

RB Trayveon Williams

T D’Ante Smtih

G Jackson Carman

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl and subscribe to my podcast @FleursTrulyPod