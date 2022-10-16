Cowboys vs. Eagles: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys tonight in the City of Brotherly Love. This is a matchup of bitter NFC East rivals looking for the lead in the division. Can Dallas take the division lead? Will Philly stay undefeated? Let’s tune in and find out!

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

