Saints face quick turnaround in what sets up to be another crazy game

After a disappointing home loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints are hitting the road to face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on a short week for Thursday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints open as 2.5-point road underdogs against the Cardinals, who are fresh off a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Because home teams are typically favored by 3 points as a matter of course, a 2.5-point line here means the odds-makers believe the Saints to be roughly .5-point better than the Cardinals if the two teams played at a neutral site.

Considering the Cardinals just lost to the Seahawks (and failed to move the ball offensively), a team the Saints beat two weeks ago 39-32, the current betting line seems a bit odd.

Part of the uncertainty surrounding the betting line likely comes from the uncertainty surrounding each team. For the Cardinals, they are set to see the return of WR DeAndre Hopkins who missed the first six games of the season to suspension. For the Saints, they hope to have their wide receiver corps back and healthy, including Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave. Bigger question marks surround the team at quarterback, with Jameis Winston active last week likely signaling an eminent return for the former #1 overall draft pick.

