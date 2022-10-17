Broncos vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football open thread

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos tonight in the “City of Champions”. This is a matchup of longtime rivals trying to keep pace in a treacherous AFC West. Can Russell Wilson get the Broncos offense on track? Will Justin Herbert torch the Broncos defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

