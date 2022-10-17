Social media reactions to Saints loss vs. Bengals

After maintaining the lead for most of the game through the middle of the 4th quarter, the New Orleans Saints would fail to close out the game with a win. The combination of a botched punt by Blake Gillikin, a defensive breakdown, and a late 2-minute drill that would ultimately stall out a little past mid-field would lead to the Saints demise.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from what should have been a Saints victory but is now a loss that drops the Saints down to 2-4.

Trying to run the clock out and Taysom does not touch the ball once, why? #Saints pic.twitter.com/Oxf0QhBR6Q — Dawson Eiserloh (@EiserlohDawson) October 16, 2022

#Saints QB Andy Dalton will make his third start today, with Jameis Winston slated to dress as the backup. As Winston gets back to full health, sounds like there is an opportunity for Dalton to keep starting moving forward with another nice performance today. He's impressed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

RB Mark Ingram II is now the all-time leader for career carries in #Saints record books#CINvsNO — Saints PR (@SaintsPR) October 16, 2022

After being elevated from the practice squad yesterday, WR Rashid Shaheed records a touchdown on his first career offensive touch and the longest rushing play given up by the Bengals so far this year#CINvsNO #Saints — Saints PR (@SaintsPR) October 16, 2022

The offense put up 399 yds and 26 pts. We’ll be fine going forward if the defense can pull it together. #Saints — wilsworld54⚜️ (@wilsworld54) October 16, 2022

Tyrann Matheiu is here for vibes only at this point. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 16, 2022

Don't understand the lack of Taysom Hill on that drive. — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) October 16, 2022

The Saints falling to 2-4 might seem grim, but all hope is not lost as of yet. Next up for the Saints, is a date with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. We’ll be back for more social media reactions after the game.

