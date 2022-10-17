 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints loss vs. Bengals

Saints crumble late in the 4th!

By Sterling Mclymont
Cincinnati Bengals v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After maintaining the lead for most of the game through the middle of the 4th quarter, the New Orleans Saints would fail to close out the game with a win. The combination of a botched punt by Blake Gillikin, a defensive breakdown, and a late 2-minute drill that would ultimately stall out a little past mid-field would lead to the Saints demise.

Let’s dive into the social media reactions from what should have been a Saints victory but is now a loss that drops the Saints down to 2-4.

The Saints falling to 2-4 might seem grim, but all hope is not lost as of yet. Next up for the Saints, is a date with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. We’ll be back for more social media reactions after the game.

