Fleur-de-Links, October 17: Saints lose close game, fall to 2-4

The Saints lose a close game to the Cincinnati Bengals, falling to 2-4.

Quotes from Dennis Allen, Paulson Adebo, Mark Ingram, Rashid Shaheed, and Cameron Jordan on the Saitns loss.

Adam Trautman suffered an injury during the Saints’ Week 6 game.

The Saints must quickly turn around as they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday Night Football.

The Saints are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals for the upcoming Thursday Night Football game.

On Saturday, the Saints waived quarterback Jake Luton.

Alvin Kamara is being sued for $10 million by the man who accused Kamara of assulting him in Las Vegas.

Some positives for the #Saints today



- For first time this season, the #Saints didn't have any turnovers



- Saints only had 4 penalties for 34 yards



- 228 rushing yards (averaged 6.7 yards per carry)



Rashid Shaheed

THAT SHAHEED SPEED



44-yard TD run