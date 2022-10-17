Fleur-de-Links, October 17: Saints lose close game, fall to 2-4

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints falter late, lose 30-26 to the Bengals - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints lose a close game to the Cincinnati Bengals, falling to 2-4.
Postgame quotes from Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players - New Orleans Saints
Quotes from Dennis Allen, Paulson Adebo, Mark Ingram, Rashid Shaheed, and Cameron Jordan on the Saitns loss.
Saints TE Adam Trautman goes down with injury in unusual moment prior to the snap vs. Bengals - NOLA
Adam Trautman suffered an injury during the Saints’ Week 6 game.
Saints face quick turnaround in what sets up to be another crazy game - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints must quickly turn around as they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday Night Football.
Arizona Cardinals open as small favorites over New Orleans Saints for Thursday Night Football - Revenge of the Birds
The Saints are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals for the upcoming Thursday Night Football game.
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback - The Spun
On Saturday, the Saints waived quarterback Jake Luton.
Alvin Kamara Faces New Orleans Lawsuit Detailing Assault, Battery - Sports Illustrated
Alvin Kamara is being sued for $10 million by the man who accused Kamara of assulting him in Las Vegas.
Some positives for the #Saints today— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) October 17, 2022
- For first time this season, the #Saints didn't have any turnovers
- Saints only had 4 penalties for 34 yards
- 228 rushing yards (averaged 6.7 yards per carry)
- Rashid Shaheed
THAT SHAHEED SPEED— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 16, 2022
44-yard TD run #Saints | : CBS pic.twitter.com/eBbPUJyvmw
"HERE GOES HILL!"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 16, 2022
Taysom doing Taysom things#Saints | : CBS pic.twitter.com/XBv2SAAz5T
