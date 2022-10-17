 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 17: Saints lose close game, fall to 2-4

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Cincinnati Bengals v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints falter late, lose 30-26 to the Bengals - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints lose a close game to the Cincinnati Bengals, falling to 2-4.

Postgame quotes from Saints Coach Dennis Allen, players - New Orleans Saints

Quotes from Dennis Allen, Paulson Adebo, Mark Ingram, Rashid Shaheed, and Cameron Jordan on the Saitns loss.

Saints TE Adam Trautman goes down with injury in unusual moment prior to the snap vs. Bengals - NOLA

Adam Trautman suffered an injury during the Saints’ Week 6 game.

Saints face quick turnaround in what sets up to be another crazy game - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints must quickly turn around as they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday Night Football.

Arizona Cardinals open as small favorites over New Orleans Saints for Thursday Night Football - Revenge of the Birds

The Saints are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals for the upcoming Thursday Night Football game.

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback - The Spun

On Saturday, the Saints waived quarterback Jake Luton.

Alvin Kamara Faces New Orleans Lawsuit Detailing Assault, Battery - Sports Illustrated

Alvin Kamara is being sued for $10 million by the man who accused Kamara of assulting him in Las Vegas.

