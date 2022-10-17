Andy Dalton injuries back in Saints defeat

After losing the Bengals 26-30 the hits just keep on coming for this team. After playing without receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave the offense has suffered yet another setback as quarterback Andy Dalton has apparently suffered a back injury according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football. Dalton played the entire game despite suffering the injury. Quarterback Jameis Winston was active for the first time in two weeks after suffering his own back injury earlier this season. After the game head coach Dennis Allen would not say which quarterback was starting as the team plays on a short week heading to the desert to play the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. On the teams projected injury report for Monday the team listed both Dalton and Winston as limited participants. We’ll have more on this story as more news becomes available.

Andy Dalton suffered a back injury during the game. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 17, 2022

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. You can also give my Twitter page a follow as well @AlecSalas09