Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 7

This might be the week to look to the future of the fantasy football season. Luckily, there were no major injuries to report for high profile fantasy assets. The fantasy season never stops though. It takes stashing potential breakout players and dropping those that do not produce to win championships. Canal Street Chronicles is here to help you with that throughout the fantasy season. These are the waiver wire targets for week 7 of the fantasy football season.

Kenyan Drake, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens

Kenyan Drake exploded back into relevancy with his week 6 performance against the New York Giants. Drake had 10 carries that he turned into 119 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pass on two targets. Drake was needed by the Ravens as JK Dobbins seems to still be shaking off the rust from his injury. In Dobbins’ four games he has played in this season, he has averaged over 3.3 yards per carry in just one of those games and that was against the porous Cincinnati Bengals defense. The Ravens lean on the run game, and it looks like Drake might be part of this backfield going forward. Gus Edwards is set to return soon though, so this backfield might be overcrowded within a week or two. Drake could be a quick fill-in if necessary but unless another injury occurs, proceed with caution.

Kyren Williams, Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

This is a pure speculative addition. The Rams have been looking for a spark from the backfield. Cam Akers was a sudden scratch and inactive for the last game. He is also part of the rumor mill for being traded. On top of that, three different running backs received carries in week 6. With the Rams offense struggling, Sean McVay is trying anything to get the offense going. Williams has been on the IR since week 1 and is slated to come back any week now. Williams is worth a stash because it is likely that he will get a chance to win the backfield.

Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, New York Giants

At one point this off-season, Wan’Dale Robinson was a sneaky sleeper to add late in fantasy drafts. That hope quickly faded though as Robinson was hurt week 1 of the season. Robinson returned to the field this past week for the Giants and quickly mattered. He had just three catches, but one was a touchdown. The Giants receiver corps is thin so Robinson could see his usage grow quickly. No receiver on the team had more targets than Robinson in the game as well. The Giants are also rolling after defeating the Ravens this past week. The team will remain a run-first offense, but someone has to catch the ball. Robinson could very well be that trusted asset going forward.

Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots

Rookie Tyquan Thornton saw action in just his second game of the season in week 6. He did not disappoint. He caught four of his five targets, one of which was turned into a touchdown. Thornton was also used on three rushes where he scored another touchdown. His playtime increased this week and could continue to rise. The Patriots offense has struggled this season and Thornton could be the spark they have been seeking. It might be too early to put Thornton into fantasy lineups, but he is worth a stash if he becomes a weapon that the team uses for potential big plays.

Daniel Bellinger, Tight End, New York Giants

Once again, someone has to catch the ball in New York. Stated earlier, no wide receiver on the Giants had more than four receptions in week 6. Bellinger was the only player on the field with more, as he went five for five and a touchdown in the game. Bellinger has quickly acclimated to the Giants offense. His snap count has increased every game this season, peaking at 94% this past week. It is likely that this usage will continue for the rookie as he has zero drops on the year along with an 88% catch percentage on his targets. As thin as tight end year after year, Bellinger could offer some stability with weekly touchdown upside.

