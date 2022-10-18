Fleur-de-Links, October 18: Saints quarterback suffers injury

New Orleans Saints News:
Andy Dalton injuries back in Saints defeat - Canal Street Chronicles
Andy Dalton reportedly suffered a back injury in the Saints Week 6 game.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Andy Dalton News - The Spun
Saints fans are understandably frustrated with the mounting injuries following the news of Andy Dalton’s injury.
Jameis Winston described as Saints’ ‘emergency third quarterback’ for Bengals game - NOLA
Jameis Winston was reportedly described as the emergency quarterback for the Saints in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
What they’re saying nationally about the Saints’ loss to the Bengals - WWLTV
A collection of articles containing reactions to the Saints loss in Week 6.
Saints Monday Injury Report: 2022 Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals - New Orleans Saints
In the Saints’ estimated injury report, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, Adam Trautman, Keith Kirkwood, and Marshon Lattimore would not have practiced while Mark Ingram, Paulson Adebo, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Calvin Throckmorton, Payton Turner, Jameis Winston, and Andy Dalton would have all been limited.
Allen urging injury-riddled Saints to ‘keep grinding’ - Yahoo! Sports
Dennis Allen has said that “the message” is to “keep griniding,” as the team continues to give themselves opportunities to win games.
Saints Release a Wide Receiver - Saints News Network
The Saints have released wide receiver Kawaan Baker.
Weber State (@weberstatefb) HC Jay Hill (@CoachJayHill), who coached @RashidShaheed, joins @ErinESummers on the #Saints podcast to discuss Shaheed's collegiate career and his Saints debut!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 17, 2022
https://t.co/7j6wLAociz | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/o1GDwHPOnp
The Saints have waived WR Kawaan Baker, who just finished a 6-game suspension.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2022
The Chiefs have waived DB Dicaprio Bootle.
#TNFonPrime Week! #Saints at Cardinals on Thursday, kickoff at 7:15 pm CT on @PrimeVideo!#NOvsAZ pic.twitter.com/l2LqRlh5s8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 17, 2022
