Fleur-de-Links, October 18: Saints quarterback suffers injury

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Andy Dalton injuries back in Saints defeat - Canal Street Chronicles

Andy Dalton reportedly suffered a back injury in the Saints Week 6 game.

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Andy Dalton News - The Spun

Saints fans are understandably frustrated with the mounting injuries following the news of Andy Dalton’s injury.

Jameis Winston described as Saints’ ‘emergency third quarterback’ for Bengals game - NOLA

Jameis Winston was reportedly described as the emergency quarterback for the Saints in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

What they’re saying nationally about the Saints’ loss to the Bengals - WWLTV

A collection of articles containing reactions to the Saints loss in Week 6.

Saints Monday Injury Report: 2022 Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals - New Orleans Saints

In the Saints’ estimated injury report, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, Adam Trautman, Keith Kirkwood, and Marshon Lattimore would not have practiced while Mark Ingram, Paulson Adebo, Marcus Maye, Ryan Ramczyk, Calvin Throckmorton, Payton Turner, Jameis Winston, and Andy Dalton would have all been limited.

Allen urging injury-riddled Saints to ‘keep grinding’ - Yahoo! Sports

Dennis Allen has said that “the message” is to “keep griniding,” as the team continues to give themselves opportunities to win games.

Saints Release a Wide Receiver - Saints News Network

The Saints have released wide receiver Kawaan Baker.

