Saints, Cardinals release injury report ahead of week seven

Thursday night game setting up to be “Battle of the Broken”

By CarsonCaulfield
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (2-4) will face the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) in a battle to see who is the most injured team in the NFL.

Both teams have plenty of banged-up stars heading into this matchup. The Saints will likely be without Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore, but other stars like Andy Dalton, Paulson Adebo and Jarvis Landry are questionable for this week once again.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Tuesday for both New Orleans and Arizona. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injury Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

QB Jameis Winston (Back/Ankle)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

OT Calvin Throckmorton (Hip)

DE Payton Turner (Chest)

CB Pauslon Adebo (Knee)

QB Andy Dalton (Back)

RB Mark Ingram (Knee)

Did Not Participate

G Andreas Peat (Chest)

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle)

WR Michael Thomas (Foot)

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)

TE Adam Trautman (Ankle)

WR Keith Kirkwood (Ankle)

Arizona Cardinals

Limited Participation

S Jalen Thompson (Hamstring)

RB Eno Benjamin (Foot)

LB Zaven Collins (Shoulder)

DL Michael Dogbe (Elbow)

CB Trayvon Mullen (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

WR Marquise Brown (Foot)

RB James Conner (Ribs)

LB Dennis Gardeck (Ankle)

OL Rodney Hudson (Knee)

K Matt Prater (Right Hip)

OL Justin Pugh (Knee)

RB Darrel Williams (Knee)

The Saints are in desperate need of a win as they travel to Arizona and attempt to avoid a second straight loss. Injuries were most definitely a factor in their loss against Cincinnati last week. Hopefully, this week will have a different outcome.

Another injury report should be released closer to Thursday’s matchup in Glendale, Arizona.

