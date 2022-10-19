Canal Street Chronicles: Week 7 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 7 and the Saints fell to 2-4 after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the Superdome. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals on TNF.

Tina:

Dalton starts again

AK runs for over 100 + yards

Defense gets 4 sacks on Murray

Matt:

Taysom starts at QB

Olave has a 100+ yard day

Kyler gets rattled, throws 1+ INT

Chris:

Saints lose by double-digits

Jameis Winston plays at QB during the game

DeAndre Hopkins has more receiving yards than the Saints have passing yards

Gregory:

Alvin Kamara has 150 all-purpose yards

Rondale Moore has long TD

Juwan Johnson leads all Saints pass-catchers

Andrew:

Chris Olave +100 receiving yards and a TD

Tyrann Mathieu gets an INT

Kyler Murray has 350+ total yards

Carson:

Kyler Murray throws for 320+ total yards

Taysom Hill records two or more all-purpose touchdowns

Chris Olave leads all receivers (from both teams) in yards and catches

Hayden:

Both teams combine for over 25 points

Kyler Murray runs for over 100 yards

Taysom Hill also runs for over 100 yards

