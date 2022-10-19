Canal Street Chronicles: Week 7 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 7 and the Saints fell to 2-4 after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the Superdome. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals on TNF.
Tina:
- Dalton starts again
- AK runs for over 100 + yards
- Defense gets 4 sacks on Murray
Matt:
- Taysom starts at QB
- Olave has a 100+ yard day
- Kyler gets rattled, throws 1+ INT
Chris:
- Saints lose by double-digits
- Jameis Winston plays at QB during the game
- DeAndre Hopkins has more receiving yards than the Saints have passing yards
Gregory:
- Alvin Kamara has 150 all-purpose yards
- Rondale Moore has long TD
- Juwan Johnson leads all Saints pass-catchers
Andrew:
- Chris Olave +100 receiving yards and a TD
- Tyrann Mathieu gets an INT
- Kyler Murray has 350+ total yards
Carson:
- Kyler Murray throws for 320+ total yards
- Taysom Hill records two or more all-purpose touchdowns
- Chris Olave leads all receivers (from both teams) in yards and catches
Hayden:
- Both teams combine for over 25 points
- Kyler Murray runs for over 100 yards
- Taysom Hill also runs for over 100 yards
