NFL Week 6 power rankings

The Eagles handled the rival Cowboys and now have a very real chance to make it to 9-0 by the time they travel to Indianapolis.

Josh Allen and the Bills get revenge for the 2021 AFC Divisional round, stifling the Chiefs offense and intercepting Mahomes on what could have been yet another game winning drive against the Bills.

The Chiefs may have lost but I am not yet comfortable with moving them out of the top 3. They now travel to San Francisco to play a rematch of Super Bowl LIV as they look to avoid starting a losing streak.

The Vikings continue to hang on in close games as they improve to 5-1.

The Giants just keep on winning, and with back to back wins against solid teams in the Ravens and Packers it’s impossible to underrate them now.

The Cowboys drop a game to the unbeaten Eagles but now should get Dak Prescott back. Let’s see if Dak can keep up the momentum started by Cooper Rush.

The Bucs were the victims of one of the biggest upsets of the season so far, as an incredibly depleted Steelers team rolled into Tampa Bay and left with a victory. This team will still make the playoffs due to lack of competition in the NFC, but they do not look poised for another deep run.

The Ravens streak of losing every other game continues as the fall to the Giants in Week 6. The Browns coming to town this week gives them a good chance to keep it up and improve to 4-3.

The Chargers win in overtime with a heavily depleted offense. Once they get healthy they could be dangerous if they manage to keep the record respectable.

Losing to the Falcons is not a good look, but this teams track record is keeping them afloat for now. More losses like this though and they may start to plummet.

The Jets have been a major surprise so far as Zach Wilson leads them to a third straight win. The schedule toughens up a bit over the next few weeks, time to see what this team is really made of.

The Titans stand pat on their bye week, and can now solidify their hold over the AFC South with a win over the Colts in Week 7.

The Packers drop a second game in a row to a New York team. Aaron Rodgers is the only think keeping this team relevant right now.

The Bengals pull off a come from behind win against the Saints behind who else but Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The Patriots blow out Cleveland as Bill Belichick ties George Halas for second most wins by a head coach in NFL history. I’m sure he partied all night given his exuberant personality.

The Rams take one at home against the Panthers but did not look great doing it. A win is a win though and they move down simply by other teams leapfrogging them.

The Falcons unfortunately look pretty decent as they improve to 3-3 and are tied for first in the division.

Matt Ryan and the Colts offense picked apart the lowly Jaguars despite missing their top two running backs. It’s hard to take much stoke in a win over the Jags given how terrible they have been, but Indy is now in a good spot as they look to gain solo possession of first place in the division against the Titans in Week 7.

The Dolphins drop their third in a row without Tua in the lineup. Tagovailoa seems to be getting ready to get back on the field, but given the injury he should take as much time as needed to make a safe return.

The Saints defense has been very concerning over the last three weeks as they have been surrendering 30 points per game. The offense has looked decent despite the injuries to the receivers, but none of that will matter if the defense doesn’t start playing better. They now turn to a Thursday night matchup with a Cardinals team that suddenly has weapons for Kyler Murry as Robbie Anderson comes over from Carolina and DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension. This game is a must win for the Saints of they want a realistic chance at making a push towards the playoffs.

The Steelers pull off the upset over Brady and the Bucs despite missing nearly every starting defensive back.

The Cardinals offense only scoring 9 points against the worst defense in the league in the Seahawks in concerning. They do get DeAndre Hopkins back now, of course in time to play the Saints on TNF.

The Broncos hurt to watch on national TV, but lucky for us all they only have one more primetime game this year. Russell Wilson’s health is something to monitor over the next few days.

The Commanders won a shootout on Thursday night but now will be missing Carson Wentz for 4-6 weeks. Taylor Heinicke takes back over as they try and stay afloat.

The Jaguars have proven to not be what we thought they were just three weeks ago

The Jags are done, just three weeks removed from looking like a playoff team. They can’t put a full game together on offense and defense anymore, and the playcalling from Doug Pederson looks very questionable. Back to a top-10 pick in the draft that they’ll eventually waste for this team.

The Panthers have started the yard sale by offloading Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals. Looks like Bryce Young or CJ Stroud might be coming to the NFC South.

