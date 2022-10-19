Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs. Bengals

It’s hard to watch the New Orleans Saints lose.

It’s even harder to watch the Saints give a win away.

Sunday was the latter as they handed Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase a victory on a silver platter as the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Saints 30-26 inside Caesars Superdome. New Orleans showed flashes of excellence, but the bad heavily overshadows the good.

Let’s break it down.

These two owned you

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were both held in check during the first half of this game as the Saints were running the ball down the throats of the Bengals' defense. However, in the second half, the Saints' offense sputtered, giving Burrow more opportunities on the field.

We have learned in Louisiana that Joe Burrow takes advantage of extra opportunities.

Burrow had 174 of his 300 passing yards and 2 of his 3 touchdowns in the second half, while Chase had 116 yards in the second half alone. Now, that 60-yard touchdown at the end was a stats padder for sure, but the fact remains that these two LSU stars ripped the Saints apart in the 2nd half of the game.

Saints rushing attack was a bright spot

New Orleans was able to rush for 228 yards against the Bengals on Sunday, including 99 yards from Alvin Kamara.

However, the bright spot was a rookie from Weber State.

Rashid Shaheed was elevated from the practice squad to replace Chris Olave and took an end-around handoff 44 yards to the house in an incredible display of speed and elusiveness.

The running game was a bright spot in this game, but the Saints have to do a better job of keeping the defense honest late in games. Just because the running game was working doesn’t mean that’s the only thing you do.

Demario Davis showed who he is

A DAWG

Davis sacked Burrow twice in the game, blitzing through the Bengals offensive line like a straw through a daiquiri cup after this game.

People have criticized Demario all season, saying “He’s lost a step, he’s regressed” blah, blah, blah. Davis showed you on Sunday that he still has it. Just because he doesn’t put up freaky numbers EVERY. SINGLE. SUNDAY doesn’t mean he isn't that dude anymore.

Also...

HOW ARE THE SAINTS GOING 1-5 IN THE RED ZONE?

I love Wil Lutz, don’t get me wrong. But if the offense puts the ball inside the 20-yard line five times in a game and you kick four field goals, something is terribly wrong. Personally, I blame it on coaching.

Maybe DA isn’t fit to be a head coach in the league. Be mad about it all you want, but somebody had to say it.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.