Saints Reacts Survey: Week 7, Should the Saints be open to a (non-QB) change?

The New Orleans Saints have a bit of a quarterback controversy going on right now as neither Andy Dalton nor Jameis Winston head into tomorrow night’s game with an injury designation.

Should the Saints start Jameis Winston, who undoubtedly has the highest upside in the quarterback room?

Or should the Saints continue to start Andy Dalton, whose floor is much higher than Winston’s?

It’s the dilemma facing New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen this week, and the stakes associated with that decision couldn’t be higher. If the Saints drop to 2-5, after expectation were so high among the Saints fan base during this past offseason, all eyes will turn on the decisions made by Allen and the Saints front office.

So that begs the question: Should the Saints already be considering the possibility of moving on from Dennis Allen? Or does he deserve at minimum one full year to try to build a team apart from what Sean Payton built?

Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

