New Orleans Saints officially-licensed Starter jackets now available for purchase

Is the weather for you getting as cold as the New Orleans Saints redzone offense?

Do you want a jacket that can wrap around you like defensive lineman collapsing the pocket around Andy Dalton?

Look no further.

Our friends at HOMAGE have - today - released an officially-licensed New Orleans Saints starter jacket. You can buy yours here.

⭐️ STARTER. IS. BACK. ⭐️



Text STARTER to 94658 for early access. Presale begins 10/17. pic.twitter.com/bPVAIZBcF4 — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) October 13, 2022

If you’re going to watch the New Orleans Saints continue their disappointing 2022 campaign, you might as well look good doing it right?

In all seriousness - the Saints, while two games below .500 at 2-4, are still well in the hunt for the NFC South title. If the Saints are going to make a run of things late, get your jacket now before they sell out when everyone jumps back on the bandwagon.

Or just buy one as a Christmas gift for that Saints fan in your life.

“Founded in 2007, HOMAGE turns back the clock with shout-outs to eclectic moments and personalities in sports, music, and popular culture. From Billie Jean King to Larry Bird, our clothing tells stories of triumph, individualism and hustle, preserving the old school and creating new legacies. Pay homage.”