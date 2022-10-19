 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 19: Chris Olave cleared for Week 7

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints, Cardinals release injury report ahead of week seven - Canal Street Chronicles

During the Saints most recent practice, Andurs Peat, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Adam Trautman, and Keith Kirkwood all did not practice, while Jameis Winston, Ryan Ramczyk, Calvin Throckmorton, Payton Turner, Paulson Adebo, Andy Dalton, and Mark Ingram were limited.

Saints WR Chris Olave says he’ll be playing vs. Cardinals - ESPN

Chris Olave has cleared concussion protocol and said that he will play against the Arizona Cardinals.

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback - The Spun

The Saints have reportedly signed quarterback Jake Luton back to the practice squad.

Saints rookie Alontae Taylor designated for return from injured reserve, could play Thursday - NOLA

Defensive back Alontae Taylor has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Three Major Saints Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals - All Cardinals

According to NFL insider Field Yates, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore are all doubtful to play against the Arizona Cardinals.

New Orleans Saints Game Day forecast ahead of game against Arizona Cardinals - WDSU

The weather in Glendale, Arizona is set to be clear for the game between the Cardinals and the Saints.

Saints Wide Receiver Involved in Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline - FanDuel

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has named Marquez Callaway as a “receiver to watch” as the trade deadline nears.

