Fleur-de-Links, October 19: Chris Olave cleared for Week 7

During the Saints most recent practice, Andurs Peat, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Adam Trautman, and Keith Kirkwood all did not practice, while Jameis Winston, Ryan Ramczyk, Calvin Throckmorton, Payton Turner, Paulson Adebo, Andy Dalton, and Mark Ingram were limited.

Chris Olave has cleared concussion protocol and said that he will play against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Saints have reportedly signed quarterback Jake Luton back to the practice squad.

Defensive back Alontae Taylor has been designated to return from injured reserve.

According to NFL insider Field Yates, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore are all doubtful to play against the Arizona Cardinals.

The weather in Glendale, Arizona is set to be clear for the game between the Cardinals and the Saints.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has named Marquez Callaway as a “receiver to watch” as the trade deadline nears.

