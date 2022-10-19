Fleur-de-Links, October 19: Chris Olave cleared for Week 7

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints, Cardinals release injury report ahead of week seven - Canal Street Chronicles
During the Saints most recent practice, Andurs Peat, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Adam Trautman, and Keith Kirkwood all did not practice, while Jameis Winston, Ryan Ramczyk, Calvin Throckmorton, Payton Turner, Paulson Adebo, Andy Dalton, and Mark Ingram were limited.
Saints WR Chris Olave says he’ll be playing vs. Cardinals - ESPN
Chris Olave has cleared concussion protocol and said that he will play against the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback - The Spun
The Saints have reportedly signed quarterback Jake Luton back to the practice squad.
Saints rookie Alontae Taylor designated for return from injured reserve, could play Thursday - NOLA
Defensive back Alontae Taylor has been designated to return from injured reserve.
Three Major Saints Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals - All Cardinals
According to NFL insider Field Yates, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Marshon Lattimore are all doubtful to play against the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans Saints Game Day forecast ahead of game against Arizona Cardinals - WDSU
The weather in Glendale, Arizona is set to be clear for the game between the Cardinals and the Saints.
Saints Wide Receiver Involved in Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline - FanDuel
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has named Marquez Callaway as a “receiver to watch” as the trade deadline nears.
Practice Squad Update: the #Saints have re-signed QB Jake Luton to the practice squad, signed DE Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad, and terminated the practice squad contract of DT Christian Ringo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 18, 2022
Rashid Shaheed took a jet-sweep 4️⃣4️⃣ yards to the crib on Sunday@JohnDeShazier breaks down the X's & O's of how it happened #Saints | @surface pic.twitter.com/KDxVxYyE7a— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 18, 2022
Chris Olave: “I’m ready to get back to it, help the quarterbacks out”— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 18, 2022
He’s been 100% cleared and expects to be out there on Thursday. #Saints
