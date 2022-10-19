Andrus Peat injured, expected to miss Cardinals game

The New Orleans Saints have a novel of an injury report this week, but it just got a little longer.

Right guard Andrus Peat is reported to be week-to-week with a pec strain that he suffered last week. The report is unclear as to whether or not it was suffered in the game against the Bengals, but he did appear in the contest.

With Peat’s week-to-week designation, it’s very possible that he doesn't suit up tomorrow night with Phoenix, which would be another big blow to an offense that could be without two quarterbacks and two starting wide receivers.

It seems the entire #Saints team is banged up, and here is one more: New Orleans guard Andrus Peat suffered a pec strain last week and source said he's considered week-to-week. That indicates he'll miss this week against the #AZCardinals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2022

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel