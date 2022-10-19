Saints injury report: MT, Landry, Peat, Lattimore all OUT

According to the New Orleans Saints most recent injury report, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore and Andrus Peat will all be out against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Tight End Adam Trautman will also be out with an ankle injury, after not practicing all week.

Keith Kirkwood (ankle), Calvin Throckmorton (hip) and Payton Turner (chest) are all questionable.

