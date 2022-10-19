 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints injury report: MT, Landry, Peat, Lattimore all OUT

At least Chris Olave is playing!

By Andrew_Bell
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

According to the New Orleans Saints most recent injury report, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore and Andrus Peat will all be out against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Tight End Adam Trautman will also be out with an ankle injury, after not practicing all week.

Keith Kirkwood (ankle), Calvin Throckmorton (hip) and Payton Turner (chest) are all questionable.

