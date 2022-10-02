DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 4

Last week’s selections:

Jared Goff: 14.88

Dameon Pierce: 18.10

Scotty Miller: 1.40

T.J. Hockenson: 10.80

Texans DST: 9.00

Not a bad week at all. Scotty Miller really showed up small for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is unlikely he will have that good of an opportunity to perform all year. Dameon Pierce had his breakout game last week and will likely continue that this week. Does he make the tournament play list two weeks in a row? Likely, but let’s get into it. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 4 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 4 of the NFL regular season

The Detroit Lions offense remained hot last week, putting up another 24 points. Jared Goff did not have a monster game, but he passed the ball 41 times in the game. This week, the Lions are at home and welcoming a beat-up Seattle Seahawks team who has shown who they really are the past two weeks by giving up 27 points to both the Falcons and 49ers. Goff’s volume should still be high this week, he just needs some touchdowns to go along with it. At just $5,900 and lack of mid-tier options, Goff is well with the pay down.

Dameon Pierce, I cannot quit you. DraftKings has yet to price him up and at $5,600 this week, the rookie running back is worth the play again. Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers allowed James Robinson to average nearly six yards per carry at home. This week, the Chargers have to go to Houston for an early game, which usually hampers these west coast teams. Pierce emerged last week and could easily have another 100-yard game against a waning Chargers team.

From Pierce to Pierce. This time though, it is Alec Pierce’s turn for a breakout performance. The second-round rookie saw five targets last week after returning to the team from injury. If Matt Ryan already trusts Pierce, then he will be fed the ball. In addition, the team faces a Tennessee Titans team that gives up the ninth most yards per game in the air so far this season. It is likely that the Titans focus on taking away Michael Pittman as well, leaving plenty of targets for Pierce. With a price tag of just $3,900, the return on investment could be huge this week.

The Atlanta Falcons have given up 221 yards to tight ends so far this season. This includes a 71-yard performance from Tyler Higbee in week 2. This week, David Njoku is potentially in line for a big game against the Falcons. The Cleveland Browns are coming off 10 days of rest which is always a positive. Njoku had a big game in week 3, putting up 89 yards on nine catches including a touchdown. Everything is primed for Njoku to explode once again. He is worth the rostering this week at a staggering price of just $3,700.

Sample Lineup for Week 4:

Jared Goff $5,900

Dameon Pierce $5,600

Alec Pierce $3,900

David Njoku $3,700

Patriots DST $2,300

The DST selections this week are incredibly slim. Either teams are banged up or have bad matchups. In that case, we are choosing the lowest priced DST on the board with the Patriots. The Packers are not lighting up the world right now anyway and the Patriots have played most teams close. Combined with the rest of the lineup, players are left with $28,600 to spend on the final four roster spots. With wide receivers outsourcing running backs most weeks, it is probably smart to spend up on big names like Stefon Diggs, AJ Brown, or both. Good luck in week 4 of DraftKings DFS action.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel