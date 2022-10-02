New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Inactives

Week 4 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (1-2) are about to take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

QB Andy Dalton is getting his first start in the black and gold as Jameis Winston, who has been fighting an ankle and back injury will be on the sidelines today. RB Alvin Kamara who was limited in practice all week with a rib injury, will also not play today.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.

Saints:

QB Jameis Winston

RB Alvin Kamara

RB Tony Jones Jr.

WR Michael Thomas

TE Nick Vannett

S Marcus Maye

OL Andrus Peat

Vikings:

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

OLB Luiji Vilain

G/C Chris Reed

T Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

