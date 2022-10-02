Saints vs. Vikings: Week 4 open thread

NFL Network Special - Week 4
Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (1-2)
The Saints take on the Vikings in London, England today. Maybe starting a new quarterback and getting off the continent are just the changes the Saints need in order to get this season on track. With Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas out of this game, the Saints would appear to be weaker than in previous games, but there’s a chance that having a healthy quarterback on the field in Andy Dalton may improve the team’s chances to pick up a crucial victory here in the UK. Many may be expecting the worst, but here’s hoping for the best.
Kickoff:
Sunday, October 2nd - 6:30am PST / 8:30am CST / 9:30am EST
Location:
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England
Weather Forecast:
60º - Light Showers
TV Broadcasts:
NFL Network
- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 212 (NFL Network - Sunday Ticket not needed)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 228 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Minnesota Vikings radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +3; Over/Under 41.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants with Black Helmets
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints getting back to .500 and getting healthy. Who Dat!
