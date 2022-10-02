Saints vs. Vikings: Week 4 open thread

NFL Network Special - Week 4

The Saints take on the Vikings in London, England today. Maybe starting a new quarterback and getting off the continent are just the changes the Saints need in order to get this season on track. With Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas out of this game, the Saints would appear to be weaker than in previous games, but there’s a chance that having a healthy quarterback on the field in Andy Dalton may improve the team’s chances to pick up a crucial victory here in the UK. Many may be expecting the worst, but here’s hoping for the best.

Kickoff:

Sunday, October 2nd - 6:30am PST / 8:30am CST / 9:30am EST

Location:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

Weather Forecast:

60º - Light Showers

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network

- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 212 (NFL Network - Sunday Ticket not needed)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 228 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Minnesota Vikings radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +3; Over/Under 41.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants with Black Helmets

Opponent Blog:

Daily Norseman

Here’s to the Saints getting back to .500 and getting healthy. Who Dat!

