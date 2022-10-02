Week 4 late games open thread

Week 4 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff as the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early game. Here is today’s late slate:

Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay

Denver at Las Vegas

The most important game in the first half of the day is the Carolina Panthers hosting the Arizona Cardinals. Anytime a division rival has a game, that one is the most important game not involving the Saints. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below.

