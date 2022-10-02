Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in resilient Tampa, Florida. This is, of course, a rematch of Super Bowl LV, even down to the stadium it was played in. Will Tom Brady get the best of the Chiefs again? Can Patrick Mahomes shake the ghosts of that dreadful night in Tampa? Let’s tune in and find out!

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

