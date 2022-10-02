 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Sunday Night Football open thread

A showdown of division leaders takes place in Tampa this Sunday Night. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
NFL: NOV 29 Chiefs at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in resilient Tampa, Florida. This is, of course, a rematch of Super Bowl LV, even down to the stadium it was played in. Will Tom Brady get the best of the Chiefs again? Can Patrick Mahomes shake the ghosts of that dreadful night in Tampa? Let’s tune in and find out!

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

