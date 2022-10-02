CSC Staff Picks, Week 4: Saints expected to lose a close game against Vikings

The NFL regular season continues, and so too continues the staff here at Canal Street Chronicles making their predictions for each week’s slate of games.

In Weeks 1 and 3, the CSC staff unanimously believed the New Orleans Saints would beat the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers respectively. In Week 2, the majority of the staff thought the Saints would take care of Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So far, they’ve only been right one time thanks to a 16-point fourth quarter comeback against the Falcons.

Now in Week 4, for the first time in 2022, the majority of the CSC staff is predicting a Saints loss, this time coming at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings at “home” in London. Check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

With the return of our staff picks comes the return of having a reader here from CSC join us. This week, it’s @YesCo_JP from Twitter who wants to see how he compares to our staff.

Here are his picks: Bengals, Saints, Browns, Bills, Cowboys, Lions, Chargers, Titans, Bears, Eagles, Steelers, Cardinals, Packers, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams

We’ll keep up with the cumulative reader score each week and see how they compare to the Canal Street Chronicles staff.

Here’s how past readers have done:

Week 1 - @mason_nunezz: 8-7-1 (.533)

Week 2 - @connormay9: 8-8 (.500)

Week 3 - @7012e_Tee7: 9-7 (.563)

Total reader record: (.532)

Let’s hope everyone, including Mason, is right this week about the Saints, though.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.