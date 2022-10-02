Saints open as home favorites against Seahawks despite three-game losing streak

After yet another disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings across the pond in London, the New Orleans Saints will be back home in the Dome next week to host the Seattle Seahawks. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints open as only 5-point favorites against the Seahawks despite coming in on a three-game losing streak.

The fact that the Saints are favored might come as a surprise considering the offensive continued to struggle against the Vikings defense and the Seahawks are fresh off an offensive barn-burner, beating the Detroit Lions 48-45. But the Seahawks have struggled themselves on defense, so if there was ever going to be a “get right” game for the New Orleans Saints offense, it should be returning home to face a vulnerable Seattle defense.

It will be interesting to see how this line moves throughout the week depending on additional news regarding what the Saints coaching staff decides to do at quarterback. With Jameis Winston playing through injuries the past couple of games, the Saints opted for veteran Andy Dalton to start the game against the Vikings. Dalton held his own despite being without his top two offensive weapons in Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, so we’ll have to watch the betting line to see if it moves in either direction depending on who is named the starting quarterback for Week 5.

