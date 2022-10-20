New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Week 7 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-4) are on the road, about to face the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) in State Farm Stadium for Thursday Night Football.
The wide receiver group is thin again this week with both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry ruled out on Wednesday. The good news is Chris Olave is back, having cleared concussion protocols. Andy Dalton will start again at quarterback, but Jameis Winston who was limited all week in practice seems to be on the mend. Having 10 days off after tonight’s game will certainly help him and all the rest of the players on the injury report.
Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- WR Michael Thomas
- WR Jarvis Landry
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- TE Adam Trautman
- CB Paulson Adebo
- G Andrus Peat
- DE Payton Turner
Arizona Cardinals:
- RB Darrel Williams
- RB James Conner
- C Rodney Hudson
- OL Lecitus Smith
- CB Trayvon Mullen
- K Matt Prater
- LB Dennis Gardeck
