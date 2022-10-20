New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Week 7 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-4) are on the road, about to face the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) in State Farm Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

The wide receiver group is thin again this week with both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry ruled out on Wednesday. The good news is Chris Olave is back, having cleared concussion protocols. Andy Dalton will start again at quarterback, but Jameis Winston who was limited all week in practice seems to be on the mend. Having 10 days off after tonight’s game will certainly help him and all the rest of the players on the injury report.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at the rest of today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

WR Michael Thomas

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Marshon Lattimore

TE Adam Trautman

CB Paulson Adebo

G Andrus Peat

DE Payton Turner

Arizona Cardinals:

RB Darrel Williams

RB James Conner

C Rodney Hudson

OL Lecitus Smith

CB Trayvon Mullen

K Matt Prater

LB Dennis Gardeck

