NFL Picks Week 7: Vultures Are Circling

The New Orleans Saints face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 7 in the NFL. Both teams are floundering at 2-4 despite having talented rosters. The winner of this game keeps their season clinging to life while the loser all but sees their season die on the vine. To say this is a must win would be understating it. As the Saints head into the desert, the vultures are beginning to circle two teams with life fading from their bodies. The Saints need to find a way to make it out alive or the vultures will make a meal out of them. Now let’s take a look at this and all of the matchups in Week 7.

Last week I went 8-6

I told you so: Bills over Chiefs!

What do I know: 49ers over Falcons?

***

WEEK 7

Thursday, October 20th - Thursday Night Football

Saints(2-4) at Cardinals(2-4)

Yes, Arizona has a dangerous mobile quarterback in Kyler Murray. Yes, DeAndre Hopkins is returning from suspension with Marshon Lattimore out of the lineup. Yes, Arizona is just as desperate as New Orleans to win this game. Yes, the Cardinals are just as bad as the Saints this season, and because of that, despite crushing injuries and uncertainties, the Saints have a good chance in this one. I honestly don't know who gets it done for the Saints, and I just don't know how, but we all know if they don't get this win, the Saints are likely done for this season. Because of the urgency, because of the stakes, I like the Saints to pull this one out thanks to Wil Lutz on the final play. Saints win 24-23.

Pick: Saints

***

Sunday, October 23rd - Early Games

Browns(2-4) at Ravens(3-3)

This one will be extremely close, but will ultimately be won on the legs of Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker. Baltimore wins 19-17.

Pick: Ravens

***

Buccaneers(3-3) at Panthers(1-5)

Tom Brady and the Bucs get the rebound win they need against the NFL’s worst team. Tampa Bay wins 37-12.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Falcons(3-3) at Bengals(3-3)

Atlanta stuns Cincy thanks to a dominant defensive performance and the rushing ability of Marcus Mariota at quarterback. Atlanta wins 38-17.

Pick: Falcons

***

Lions(1-4) at Cowboys(4-2)

Dallas bounces back from their loss last week by winning the turnover battle against Detroit. Dallas wins 31-26.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Giants(5-1) at Jaguars(2-4)

The Giants will win a rushing battle in Jacksonville by dominating time of possession. New York wins 25-15.

Pick: Giants

***

Colts(3-2-1) at Titans(3-2)

It will ultimately be turnovers that doom Indianapolis in Nashville. Tennessee wins 29-24.

Pick: Titans

***

Packers(3-3) at Commanders(2-4)

Green Bay’s defense will dominate this one on the road. Green Bay wins 23-13.

Pick: Packers

***

Sunday, October 23rd - Late Games

Jets(4-2) at Broncos(2-4)

Russell Wilson’s struggles will continue against the aggressive Jets defense. New York wins 32-14.

Pick: Jets

***

Texans(1-3-1) at Raiders(1-4)

Vegas gets a tremendous effort from their defense against Houston in this one. Las Vegas wins 27-19.

Pick: Raiders

***

Seahawks(3-3) at Chargers(4-2)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing attack will have their way with the Seattle defense. Los Angeles wins 28-19.

Pick: Chargers

***

Chiefs(4-2) at 49ers(3-3) - Game of the Week

This rematch of Super Bowl LIV certainly has some expectations to live up to, and it will, for a while at least. In the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes will expand KC’s small lead to double-digits to hold on to a big victory on the road. Kansas City wins 34-24.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Sunday Night Football

Steelers(2-4) at Dolphins(3-3)

Surprisingly, the Pittsburgh passing game will lead the way in a big win in Miami. Pittsburgh wins 29-13.

Pick: Steelers

***

Monday, October 24th - Monday Night Football

Bears(2-4) at Patriots(3-3)

Bill Belichick’s Pats have been able to get the most out of what they have, no matter who has started at quarterback, and they will once again on Monday Night. New England wins 31-24.

Pick: Patriots

***

That’s how I see Week 7 shaping up. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!