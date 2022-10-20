Saints vs. Cardinals: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Tonight:
New Orleans Saints (2-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
The Saints face the Cardinals in a matchup of teams desperate to get back to winning football games. The Saints absolutely need this game to have any shot of climbing back to .500, while Arizona is looking to do the same. This is certainly a game both teams need in the worst way. Here’s to a crucial Saints win over Arizona tonight! Who Dat!
Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 7 action:
Game time:
Thursday, October 20th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST
Location:
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
Weather Forecast:
Retractable roof likely to be closed
TV Broadcast:
Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
- Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(TNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Arizona Cardinals radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
iOS/Android Streaming:
Odds:
Saints +2; Over/Under 44.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.
