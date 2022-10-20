Saints vs. Cardinals: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Tonight:

The Saints face the Cardinals in a matchup of teams desperate to get back to winning football games. The Saints absolutely need this game to have any shot of climbing back to .500, while Arizona is looking to do the same. This is certainly a game both teams need in the worst way. Here’s to a crucial Saints win over Arizona tonight! Who Dat!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 7 action:

Game time:

Thursday, October 20th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Weather Forecast:

Retractable roof likely to be closed

TV Broadcast:

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

- Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(TNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Arizona Cardinals radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

Prime Video

iOS/Android Streaming:

Prime Video App

Odds:

Saints +2; Over/Under 44.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Revenge of the Birds

