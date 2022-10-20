Saints vs. Cardinals: Thursday Night Football open thread

Thursday Night Football - Week 7

The Saints face the Cardinals tonight in a matchup of teams looking to save their seasons from certain disaster. With a win, the Saints can move closer to .500 and remarkably continue to keep pace in a very suspect NFC South. This season has been shaky at best for the Saints, but a win tonight could calm some worries and help to alleviate some doubts. Let’s hope for the best, Who Dat Nation!

Kickoff:

Thursday, October 20th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Weather Forecast:

Retractable roof likely to be closed

TV Broadcast:

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

- Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(TNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Arizona Cardinals radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

Prime Video

iOS/Android Streaming:

Prime Video App

Odds:

Saints +2; Over/Under 44.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Revenge of the Birds

Here’s to the Saints finding an oasis of victory in the Arizona desert! Who Dat!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!