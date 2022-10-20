Saints Super Bowl odds heading into Thursday Night Football

With the NFL season officially underway, the New Orleans Saints like everyone else are competing for a trip to Arizona to play in Super Bowl LVII. After losing at home to the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints will travel to Arizona which is the site of Super Bowl LVII to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams sit at 2-4, are struggling with injuries, and haven’t lived up to the preseason hype. The Saints will be getting rookie star receiver Chris Olave back, as the Cardinals get all pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from his 6-game suspension. The Saints currently sit 22nd among all 32 NFL teams according to DraftKings.com, with the odds sitting at +8000 compared to just before the start of the season, where they sat at +4000 and ranked 17th among all 32 teams.

