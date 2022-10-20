Juwan Johnson Primed To Step Up On TNF

The New Orleans Saints will be down several key players especially on the offensive side of the ball as receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, tight end Adam Trautman, and lineman Andrus Peat have already been ruled out. Getting rookie sensation Chris Olave back will help the team, however seeing former wide receiver now tight end Juwan Johnson get the majority of the snaps could be the opportunity Johnson has been waiting for.

Johnson has improved as a run blocker and has continued to out snap Adam Trautman in 4 of the first six games this season 67.32% to 50.86%. Johnson has all the physical tools to be make an impact in this offense. His size, speed, and route tree as a receiver already gives him an advantage over linebackers and defensive backs. His catch percentage sits at 56% and with Andy Dalton it's at 66% so with more targets and volume it's reasonable to think Johnson could have himself quite the game especially considering the Arizona Cardinals are allowing the 31st most points in fantasy football to tight ends, which of course alludes to catches, yards, and touchdowns.

Beautiful execution on this Taysom Hill run #Saints.



Note all three facets that made this work, including Juwan Johnson’s block—why you get chest to chest and uppercut. pic.twitter.com/q7u32Z9kPr — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 16, 2022

Johnson went out and ran the 2nd most routes against the Bengals as the team was depleted at the wide receiver position. With Chris Olave coming back it should take pressure off Johnson and allow him to work the seams and get some 1 on 1 work against the defense. The Saints have really lacked a true threat at the position since Jared Cook was with the team back in 2020, Trautman and Johnson could become the next Cook/Hill combo if Johnson continues to trend the way he has so far this season. On the season Johnson has 14 catches for 170 yards and averaging 12.1 yards per catch with no touchdowns.

