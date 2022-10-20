CSC Thursday Night Football Week 7 Pick: Saints could continue to struggle

Thursday, October 20th - Thursday Night Football

Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)

Both teams may have their head coaches coaching for their jobs. Both the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals have failed to meet expectations despite high hopes in the offseason. The New Orleans Saints can point to injuries on both sides of the ball as part of the reason, but they are going to be far from full strength heading into this game with Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and others out with injury.

We’ve seen the Saints defense struggle with running/scrambling quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith, and even to a degree Joe Burrow last week. Kyler Murray presents similar problems, and while the Saints will have the return of Chris Olave, the Cardinals will welcome back DeAndre Hopkins (and the Saints will be without Marshon Lattimore).

I expect a rough day for the Saints defense.

Pick: Cardinals

***

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!

