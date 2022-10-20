Key Matchups: Saints vs Cardinals

For some reason, the New Orleans Saints playing on Thursday Night Football is fun.

Maybe it’s the primetime and big-game feel, or maybe it’s the fact that the Saints need a win tonight to get their all-time record for Thursdays to .500 at 9-9.

Regardless, it’s time to look at some key matchups to watch in this game.

Saints Pass Rush vs Kyler Murray

New Orleans currently ranks 17th in the league in total defense, giving up 343 yards a game. However, the Arizona Cardinals are currently 14th in sacks allowed at a little over 2 a game. Look for guys in the Saints defense like Demario Davis, Pete Werner, and Cam Jordan to get to Kyler Murray and make some big plays defensively for the Saints.

Chris Olave vs Cardinals Secondary

The rookie star from Ohio State will return to the lineup tonight after clearing concussion protocol. However, with the absences of Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, Olave will be the top target for whoever plays QB (sad that we don’t know that, huh)

Olave has had a big year for the Saints, but he’s never had the pressure of being the #1 receiver for the offense. How that changes his mindset going into tonight will be an interesting thing to note.

Juwan Johnson vs Cardinals Defense

Juwan is primed for a career night in tonight’s game. With Adam Trautman missing due to an injury and Taysom very possibly starting at quarterback due to injury, Johnson will be featured from the tight end spot quite a bit tonight.

Johnson has 170 yards on 14 catches so far in 2022, but he has yet to get into the endzone. I’m ready to see the Penn State start break out in this offense and have a big coming out party on primetime.

