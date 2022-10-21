 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 21: Saints fall to Arizona Cardinals

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints lose 42-34 to Cardinals after imploding in the second quarter - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Taysom Hill’s downfield throw hits Olave perfectly in stride for 41-yard gain - NFL

A video of Taysom Hill’s big pass to Chris Olave.

Dalton’s picks, defense doom Saints in loss to Cardinals - AP News

John Marshall of AP News cites the Saints’ defense and Andy Dalton’s picks as the things that led to the Saints’ loss.

Andy Dalton Ripped by Twitter for 1st-Half ‘Meltdown’ in Saints’ Loss to Cardinals - Bleacher Report

Saints fans on Twitter were not happy with Andy Dalton’s performance in the Saints’ loss.

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Adam Trautman, Paulson Adebo, Andrus Peat, and Payton Turner were all inactive for the Saints’ game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Andy Dalton’s 17-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson keeps Saints within striking distance - NFL

A video of Andy Dalton’s touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson.

Saints’ Top Plays vs. Cardinals | Week 7 - New Orleans Saints

Some of the top plays made by the Saints in their Week 7 loss.

