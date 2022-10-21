Fleur-de-Links, October 21: Saints fall to Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints lose 42-34 to Cardinals after imploding in the second quarter - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
Taysom Hill’s downfield throw hits Olave perfectly in stride for 41-yard gain - NFL
A video of Taysom Hill’s big pass to Chris Olave.
Dalton’s picks, defense doom Saints in loss to Cardinals - AP News
John Marshall of AP News cites the Saints’ defense and Andy Dalton’s picks as the things that led to the Saints’ loss.
Andy Dalton Ripped by Twitter for 1st-Half ‘Meltdown’ in Saints’ Loss to Cardinals - Bleacher Report
Saints fans on Twitter were not happy with Andy Dalton’s performance in the Saints’ loss.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Adam Trautman, Paulson Adebo, Andrus Peat, and Payton Turner were all inactive for the Saints’ game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Andy Dalton’s 17-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson keeps Saints within striking distance - NFL
A video of Andy Dalton’s touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson.
Saints’ Top Plays vs. Cardinals | Week 7 - New Orleans Saints
Some of the top plays made by the Saints in their Week 7 loss.
Tre'Quan Smith said that Alvin Kamara addressed the team after the game and said they're not playing 'Saints football.' He said it's the first time a player has addressed the team "in that manner," and it really meant a lot to him that Kamara stood up and did that.— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 21, 2022
It’s on us… but We have the ability to be the solution #24hrrule #whodat— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) October 21, 2022
Dennis Allen's opening postgame statement #TNF | #NOvsAZ pic.twitter.com/NcepQr7eSA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2022
